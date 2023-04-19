Before proceeding with litigation, clients should understand that winning a commercial dispute and recovering the money owed them are separate matters. Often, winning is the easy part; it’s collecting the monetary award that can prove nettlesome.Winning means that a judge or a jury has ruled in your favor. But that alone doesn’t put money in your pocket.A losing litigant may still refuse to pay the award, compelling the winner to begin a supplementary proceeding to enforce the judgment by discovering and …