The courts in Illinois lack personal jurisdiction over six professional soccer teams named as defendants in former coach Ricky Hill’s race discrimination lawsuit, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Jorge L. Alonso of the Northern District of Illinois did not rule on the merits of Hill’s contention that the teams passed him over for coaching jobs in favor of less-qualified white or Latinx candidates because he is Black.Instead, Alonso held the courts in Illinois lack personal …