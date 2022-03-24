Where plaintiffs alleged injuries to business or property were derivative from personal injuries, they were not compensable in a civil RICO action.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Charles R. Norgle, Northern District of Illinois.David Hyles, the son of the founder of the First Baptist Church of Hammond, Indiana, worked for and held various leadership positions in the church and its associated school, Hyles-Anderson College. Joy Ryder and Rhonda Lee were teenagers and members of the church …