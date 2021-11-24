A Catholic driver challenging a requirement that people wear masks in rideshare vehicles is not entitled to an injunction barring its enforcement while his lawsuit is pending, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah of the Northern District of Illinois concluded Justin Mahwikizi is unlikely to succeed on the merits of his contention that the mask mandate issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in response to the COVID-19 pandemic violates his First Amendment rights to …