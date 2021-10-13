The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to revive a lawsuit challenging the constitutional validity of Illinois’ Concealed Carry Act.The court held plaintiff Michael White’s facial challenge to the statute is blocked by a state court ruling upholding the state’s denial of the first of two applications he made for a concealed carry license.The court also held the state’s denial of his second application did not violate the Second Amendment because it was based on his criminal record, which includes one conviction for …