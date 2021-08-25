KENOSHA, Wis. — An attorney for the Illinois teen accused of killing two men and wounding a third during a protest in Wisconsin last summer says he doesn’t know who donated to his client’s defense and therefore cannot produce any names.Attorney Mark Richards was responding to a motion filed by prosecutors last week requesting a list of people who donated cash to help Kyle Rittenhouse, who is accused in the shootings in Kenosha last summer.Following Rittenhouse’s arrest, conservatives who portrayed …