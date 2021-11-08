KENOSHA, Wis. — A witness at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial testified Monday that he confronted a rifle-toting Rittenhouse with a gun of his own to try to stop the bloodshed, and thought he was going to die as he closed in on the young man.Gaige Grosskreutz, who said he had gone to the racial-justice protest in the streets of Kenosha to serve as a volunteer medic that night, ended up getting shot and seriously wounded in the arm by Rittenhouse. Grosskreutz, 27, went into action after seeing Rittenhouse kill a man just …