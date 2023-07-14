A lawyer who converted more than $280,000 in client funds while he was struggling with anxiety, depression and an addiction to prescription medications should be barred from practicing law for at least a year, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission Hearing Board.In a written report Wednesday, a hearing board panel recommended that Robby S. Fakhouri be suspended for three years and until further order of the Illinois Supreme Court.But the panel recommended that the suspension be stayed …