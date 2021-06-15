The pandemic certainly has not made it possible for trials — civil or criminal — to take place as we once knew them. To accommodate CDC guidelines of social distancing, larger areas have been created to ease the fears of those who are unvaccinated or may be exposed to those who are unvaccinated like small children.Across the country, one sees the judicial systems opening up in unique ways — utilizing high school gymnasiums, local athletic stadiums and even hotel ballrooms that are being turned into …