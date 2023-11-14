An adage that most lawyers know is, “If you don’t know the answer, do not ask the question.”There is a time at trial, however, when a lawyer must ask one or more questions, the answers to which neither the lawyer nor anyone involved in the case knows. Those questions, put to the jurors deciding the case, are special interrogatories.The special interrogatory poses a single, direct question on an ultimate issue of fact upon which the determination of the case depends. Simmons v. Garces, 198 Ill. 2d 541, 556 (2002). The …