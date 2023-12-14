Some people “practically take up residence on their cell phones,” but that living arrangement does not turn those phones into residential landlines, a federal judge held Tuesday.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger of the Northern District of Illinois dismissed one of two claims a woman brought against a cooking school she maintains flooded her personal cellphone with unwanted robocalls.Innazia Moore’s proposed class-action lawsuit accused the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary …