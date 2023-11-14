A Rock Island County jury awarded a record $2.8 million verdict to a motorcyclist who sustained several fractures when he slid under a pickup truck. The award is the highest reported Rock Island County verdict for a motor vehicle accident, as well as a motorcycle accident, and the highest reported verdict in the county for leg fractures, according to the Jury Verdict Reporter. On Aug. 8, 2019, Matthew Frere, then 41, was riding his motorcycle eastbound on 78th Avenue in Rock Island.Chad Barr, an employee of Valley …