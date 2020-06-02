Chicago plaintiff’s lawyer Antonio M. Romanucci has joined civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump in representing the family of George Floyd, whose death last week sparked nationwide protests against police brutality.

Romanucci — a founding partner at Romanucci & Blandin and the current president of the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association — stood at a press conference in Minneapolis Monday alongside Crump and two forensic pathologists as they presented the results of an independent autopsy that found three Minneapolis police officers caused Floyd’s death when they pinned him down with their knees on May 25.

The independent autopsy found Floyd died of mechanical asphyxia and categorized his manner of death as homicide.

The official autopsy by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner also ruled Floyd’s death a homicide, but lists “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression” as the cause of death.

Officer Derek Chauvin, 44, was charged Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in connection with Floyd’s death.

In Illinois, members of the National Guard were called into Chicago and nearby communities over the weekend to contain protests stemming from Floyd’s death, as well as looting that has followed the demonstrations.

Romanucci, who has handled several high-profile police misconduct suits in recent years, said all of the Minneapolis officers at the scene on May 25 should be prosecuted.

“Not only was the knee on George’s neck a cause of his death, but so was the weight of the other two police officers on his back, who not only prevented blood flow into his brain, but also airflow into his lungs. That makes all of those officers on scene criminally liable and, without a doubt, civilly responsible,” Romanucci said.

He represented Michael LaPorta, who was shot by Chicago Police Officer Patrick Kelly in 2010. LaPorta survived and was awarded $44.7 million in damages by a federal jury in 2017.

Crump, a Florida-based attorney, has represented the families of Trayvon Martin — killed by community watch member George Zimmerman in Sanford, Fla., in 2012 — and Michael Brown, killed by Ferguson, Mo., police officer Darren Wilson in 2014.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will lead the prosecution of Chauvin, taking over for Hennepin County State’s Attorney Michael Freeman.

Video from a bystander shows Chauvin lodged his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd was lying with the left side of his face pressed to the ground.

Minneapolis Police officers Thomas Lane and J.A. Kueng pulled over Floyd’s car in response to a 911 call from a local store reporting a customer who made a purchase with a counterfeit $20 bill.

Chauvin and Officer Tou Thoa responded to the scene in a separate car, the arrest warrant states. Kueng and Lane held down Floyd’s back and legs, while Chauvin kept his knee pinned to Floyd’s neck.

All of the officers involved were fired last week, but only Chauvin has been criminally charged.

Thomas M. Kelly, a criminal defense attorney in Minneapolis, represents Chauvin.

Kelly, of Kelly & Jacobson, could not be reached for comment.

This case in the 4th Judicial District of Hennepin County is State of Minnesota v. Derek Chauvin, No. 27-CR-20-12646.