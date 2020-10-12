One year ago I lost a great friend and the legal community was deprived of a great lawyer. Anthony Pinelli, affectionately known as “Tony” was smart, possessed an unmatched sense of humor, exceptionally generous, but most importantly was a wonderful human being. His generosity knew no bounds particularly when it came to service workers and others who worked hard to earn a living. When Tony would walk into a restaurant the employees couldn’t do enough to take care of him and his party.Tony’s sense of humor usually put him …