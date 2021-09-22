Chicago’s Rosebud restaurant chain failed to state a case against its insurance carrier for denying coverage for the business income it lost and the extra expense it incurred during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, a federal judge held.In a written opinion Monday, U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall of the Northern District of Illinois dismissed the lawsuit that Rosebud Restaurant Inc. filed against Regent Insurance Co.But Kendall gave Rosebud 21 days to file an amended complaint.Rosebud sought a declaration …