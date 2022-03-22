A downtown Roti restaurant’s arguments for abating rent payments as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic must be re-evaluated by a trial court, a state appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 1st District appellate court ruled the COVID-19 pandemic is not an applicable casualty for rent abatement and that it is unclear whether it was objectively impossible for the restaurant to function.Justice Sheldon A. Harris delivered the judgment of the court, with opinion.Roti’s landlord is 55 Jackson Acquisition LLC. A predecessor to that …