The Illinois Supreme Court Rules Committee is accepting comments on five proposals that will come before it at its November public hearing.The proposals, offered by various organizations, seek to amend certain rules or create new ones related to errors in sentencing, Continuing Legal Education requirements on harassment, misconduct related to harassment, enforcement of MCLE requirements and filing of documents.A public hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Nov. 15 on the 13th floor of the Administrative Office of the …