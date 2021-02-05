A law barring discrimination against employees who take time off for military service requires their civilian employers to put them on the same footing as co-workers who go on leave for other reasons, a federal appeals court held.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals noted that the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Act does not mandate that employers provide their employees with paid military leave.But the act does require employers that have opted to pay employees while they are on leave for nonmilitary …