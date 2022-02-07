A Cook County judge’s scathing order in a medical-malpractice case has heightened focus on a requirement that litigants produce audit trails during discovery.Circuit Court Judge James N. O’Hara sanctioned Rush University Medical Center for failing to turn over certain electronic medical records during two years of discovery in a birth-injury case.O’Hara found Rush liable in the underlying case and ordered that the parties proceed to a trial on damages only.Read the full ruling.Rush’s conduct has …