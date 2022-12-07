SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday signed a follow-up measure to the SAFE-T Act criminal justice reform, the third such amendment since the law’s initial passage in January 2021.The changes approved by lawmakers last week in the fall veto session center on the law’s provisions which will end the use of cash bail beginning in January.The cash bail system, which in most cases allows offenders to post a dollar amount to be released from custody pretrial, will be replaced by one in which a judge …