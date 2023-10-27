An insurance company is not required to pay any portion of the tens of millions of dollars in damages a policyholder suffered after being sued for supplying a customer with adulterated oral rinse solutions, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Lindsay C. Jenkins of the Northern District of Illinois ruled Sage Products LLC’s placement of tainted solutions into oral hygiene kits it manufactures did not constitute an “occurrence” that would trigger coverage under supplier ChemRiteCoPac Inc.’s …