Donald Eckler’s Sept. 2 column opposed the new mandatory production of audit trails using the typical arguments I’d expect from a partner at a defense firm. However, his column also included misinformation about the recording and maintenance of metadata from electronic medical record (EMR) systems by health-care institutions.Attorneys are not typically known for being tech-savvy. As an attorney with an information systems degree, I’d like to shed some light on this issue.Pandemic or not, HIPAA requires …