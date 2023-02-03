Three men who took part in residential rehabilitation programs run by The Salvation Army got the go-ahead to pursue accusations that the ministry violated wage laws by paying them only $1 to $21 for each 40-hour week they worked.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah of the Northern District of Illinois denied the Salvation Army’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit the men filed under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act, the Illinois Minimum Wage Law and the Michigan Workforce Opportunity Wage Act.Shah did …