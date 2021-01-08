An Illinois man reached a $4.5 million settlement for a school bus crash in southern Wisconsin, setting a new personal-injury record for Walworth County, Wis.Harvard resident Matthew Ball sued school bus operator Dousman Transport Co. and one of its drivers, Melissa Haney, for a November 2016 collision which left him with long-term neurological problems.While driving northbound on County Road K near Sharon, Wis., less than five miles past the Illinois-Wisconsin border, Ball collided with the empty school bus, which was …