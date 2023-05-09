Since 1990, there has existed a trial preference statute for older litigants, who understandably may prefer, or need, their legal dispute to conclude quickly. The trial preference statute as it exists, though well meaning, does not provide guidance to the trial judges deciding motions for trial preference. SB 1748 provides that guidance by amending 735 ILCS 5/2-1007.1.Under the currently proposed bill, a party 67 years old or over may move the court for trial preference setting and receive a trial date within one year. The …