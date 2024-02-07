SPRINGFIELD — On what was supposed to be the third morning of a weeklong corruption trial of former State Sen. Sam McCann, the onetime third-party candidate for governor instead videoconferenced into U.S. District Judge Colleen Lawless’ courtroom from his hospital bed.McCann, who checked himself into Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis after feeling unwell over the weekend, told the judge he didn’t know what medications he was on and didn’t want to say anything while drugged that might mislead …