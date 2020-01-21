Update: A statement from a spokeswoman of the Indiana Attorney General’s Office about the outcome of the case was added to the story.The state of Indiana must issue birth certificates identifying both wives in a same-sex marriage as their children’s parents, a federal appeals court held.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled an Indiana law violates the U.S. Constitution with its presumption that the husband of a woman who gives birth — but not the wife of such a woman — is a parent of the child …