Dear Snap-D,

It’s the first quarter of the year and I’d like to put myself out there, but truthfully don’t know where to start. I’ve been out of law school for six years and haven’t done much of anything. Can you provide me with some advice?

A: Hello and Happy New Year! You are at a beautiful stage of your career, and the world is your oyster. For starters, make sure you have a well-written profile on what you do, where you practice and how you can help folks with their legal problems. If you don’t have a professional photo, now is the time to do that, too. Don’t forget some nice, more casual photos for your social media platforms. Oh, yes, you will need one, at the very least. Once you have these two things under your belt, start letting the world know what you do and that you are for hire. Start with people with whom you went to law school, family and friends. Join a group or two, and you are off to a great start. A lot more to do, and you must do it for the rest of your career, but start here, and you’ll be off to a running start in 2020!

Logging logistics

Dear Snap-D,

What’s the difference between a blog and a vlog, and do you recommend one or the other?

A: A blog is a website that contains material regarding events, new laws, stories, interesting timely topics, and so forth. A vlog is similar, however, communicates the information via video. Do I recommend? Yes, I do! I’m a fan of both so why not have a blog and throw in some video here and there? Having said that, if you are camera shy, stick to the blog. Video can get tricky if you are not comfortable in front of the camera, and it may have a reverse benefit. Happy b/vlogging!