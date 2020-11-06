A judge in Springfield this week dismissed a set of lawsuits challenging Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s pandemic disaster declarations in several downstate counties.Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene DeWitte Grischow held in her five-page order that the plaintiffs’ complaints lacked facts to support their case that Pritzker’s COVID-19 June executive orders were invalid because no public-health emergencies existed in those counties at the time.“The county plaintiffs plead just three factual allegations in …