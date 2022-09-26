A waste management service company is entitled to recover damages from a law firm that it claimed committed legal malpractice in representing it, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled on a certified question.The court ruled that the damages sought are compensatory rather than punitive and that seeking to obtain the damages does not violate state court rules or Illinois public policy.Justice P. Scott Neville, Jr., delivered the judgment of the court, with opinion.The case before the Illinois high court involved attorneys John …