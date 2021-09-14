As a Green Beret in the U.S. Army, Mir Y. Ali spent two combat deployments in Afghanistan, serving with the Afghan National Army and Afghan Security Forces. Now a partner at Schiff Hardin LLP’s Chicago office, he is striving to provide free legal aid to refugees fleeing the Taliban.Ali founded Task Force Melmastya, named for a custom of hospitality, to provide pro-bono legal aid to refugees after being contacted by an Afghan national who worked with his team overseas, requesting legal assistance for his family.&ldquo …