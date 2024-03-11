SPRINGFIELD — By 2026, Chicago will have a fully elected school board for the first time in its history if Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs a measure that cleared both chambers of the General Assembly this week.Senate Bill 15, sponsored by Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, and Rep. Ann Williams, D-Chicago, would create 10 school board districts within the city containing two seats each. For nearly 30 years, the board has been a seven-member body fully appointed by Chicago’s mayor.During the 2024 election cycle …