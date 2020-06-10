Elena Kagan

Baseball remains on hiatus in the United States, but the nation’s top court still managed to reinforce a three-strike rule.

The U.S. Supreme Court in a unanimous opinion issued Monday ruled that indigent prisoners generally get no more than three attempts at filing lawsuits in forma pauperis — forgoing filing fees — regardless of whether those filings were dismissed with or without prejudice.

Citing the high court’s “duty to call balls and strikes,” Justice Elena Kagan wrote that the language in the Prison Litigation Reform Act of 1995, meant to curb frivolous prisoner suits, doesn’t distinguish between types of dismissals.

A prisoner gets a strike for any action “dismissed on the ground[] that it … fails to state a claim upon which relief may be granted,” according to Section 1915(g).

“The text of the PLRA’s three-strikes provision makes this case an easy call,” Kagan wrote in the nine-page order. “A dismissal of a suit for failure to state a claim counts as a strike, whether or not with prejudice. We therefore affirm the judgment below.”

A majority of state attorneys general, including Illinois Attorney General Kwame Y. Raoul, asked the high court to reach that conclusion. Raoul and 31 other state legal officers signed an amicus brief in late January noting that after the act went into effect, the volume of prisoner suits challenging the actions of prison officials or conditions of prisoners’ incarceration went from roughly 39,000 in 1995 to about 26,000 in 1997.

The number of prison lawsuits is still “substantial,” the AGs added, and filings began to creep upward in the middle of the last decade. They argued that if prisoners tolled the in forma pauperis limit only when their filing was dismissed with prejudice, they’d be flooded with a resurgence of frivolous filings.

“That sort of enfeeblement of the three-strike rule would substantially increase the burden on [s]tates by frustrating the effectiveness of an important tool for reducing the number of meritless prisoner suits,” the attorneys general wrote.

A spokeswoman for Raoul’s office declined to comment on the high court’s ruling in the case.

The petitioner’s name is Arthur Lomax, an inmate in Colorado who was challenging his expulsion from his facility’s sex-offender treatment program.

Sticking with the baseball motif, the high court noted Lomax “is no rookie litigant” because he’d already brought three challenges against judges, prosecutors and other officials. Two of them had been dismissed without prejudice, and he argued those shouldn’t count toward his in forma pauperis limit.

In its opinion Monday, the Supreme Court noted the question split differently across federal circuits across the country. Four circuits, including the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, held that dismissals for failure to state claims without prejudice are still counted as strikes. Two circuits made the opposite determination.

Lomax’s attorneys argued dismissals without prejudice don’t speak to the merits of the issues raised, and that it’s unfair to penalize indigent litigants for frequently minor flaws in their filings by limiting their access to courts.

“An order dismissing an action ‘without prejudice’ is ‘the opposite’ of a merits adjudication; the order does not reflect any judgment about whether the action may ultimately succeed,” Lomax argued in his brief before the court.

Ultimately, however, it’s a basic matter of statutory construction, Kagan wrote.

“To reach the opposite result — counting prejudicial orders alone as strikes — we would have to read the simple word ‘dismissed’ in Section 1915(g) as ‘dismissed with prejudice.’” she wrote. “But this [c]ourt may not narrow a provision’s reach by inserting words Congress chose to omit.”

The case is Arthur Lomax v. Christina Ortiz-Marquez, No. 18-8369.