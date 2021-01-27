SPRINGFIELD — The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a case Monday that sought to compel public employee unions to reimburse nonmember employees for mandatory fees which the court ruled unconstitutional in 2018.The case was brought by Mark Janus, a former Illinois government employee whose original lawsuit resulted in the landmark 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision, Janus v. American Federation for State, County, and Municipal Employees, Council 31.Janus, a former child support specialist, never joined a public union but was still …