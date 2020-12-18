A man whose daughter was beaten to death does not have a constitutional claim against the state employee who left the baby in the custody of her accused killer, a federal judge held.In a written opinion this week, U.S. District Judge Charles P. Kocoras did not rule on the merits of the allegations Martavis Anderson included in the lawsuit he filed as the independent administrator of Mila Anderson-Garcia’s estate.The suit accuses an administrator with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services of denying Mila …