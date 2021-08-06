Where police officers entered home to perform wellness check on plaintiff, and then temporarily condemned home due to condition and presence of 37 cats, no violation of Fourth Amendment occurred.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge John Robert Blakey, Northern District of Indiana.Sally Gaetjens bred cats in her home in Loves Park, Illinois. In December 2014, Gaetjens visited a doctor and was told to go to the hospital because of high blood pressure. Later that day, the doctor was unable to …