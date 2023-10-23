HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A manhunt for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Maryland judge continued Monday as authorities completed their search of an area where the suspect’s SUV was found.Officials said Pedro Argote, 49, is suspected of gunning down Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson in his driveway on Thursday, hours after Wilkinson ruled against him in a divorce case.The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that the silver Mercedes SUV that Argote was believed to be driving was found in a …