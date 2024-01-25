A nurse, right, who was providing volunteer medical care to protesters, comes to the aid of a person who was knocked down by police, July 25, 2020, in Seattle, as police clashed with protesters during a protest in support of Black Lives Matter and against police brutality and racial injustice at Seattle Central College. — AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, FileSEATTLE — Seattle has agreed to pay $10 million to 50 demonstrators who sued over the police department’s heavy-handed response to racial justice protests in …