SPRINGFIELD — Aiming for a ruling that would exclude more Illinoisans from restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, a second Republican state lawmaker sued the governor for extending his stay-at-home orders.

Rep. John Cabello, R-Machesney Park, filed the suit Wednesday morning, asking a Winnebago County judge to enjoin Gov. J.B. Pritzker from enforcing the restrictions in his March 20 executive order or from entering any other stay-at-home orders against Cabello and “all citizens similarly situated.”

Cabello’s four-count complaint asks the court to issue a judgment that Pritzker lacks the legal authority to require residents to self-isolate or quarantine.

It also seeks a declaratory judgment that the governor exceeded his executive powers under the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Act.

He argues Pritzker’s order to restrict citizens’ movements and close nonessential businesses invokes a police power delegated by the legislature to the Illinois Department of Public Health and to local public health agencies.

“Even if Pritzker takes the position that he can usurp the authority vested in the State Board of Health, a seriously egregious proposition for certain, it would give Pritzker no authority to completely ignore the constitutional procedural due process protections which are required by the U.S. Constitution and Illinois Constitution and further mandated by the legislature in the IDPH,” the lawsuit states.

Cabello’s lawsuit alleges the IEMA Act does not allow Pritzker to extend his initial March 20 executive order beyond 30 days, and that the governor’s authority to exercise emergency powers lapsed on April 9.

“Notwithstanding these safeguards, Pritzker has perverted the emergency provisions of the IEMAA in an effort to rip the sacred responsibility of the health and lives of the people away from where the legislature placed it, being local control of county health departments of the IDPH, and in doing so he took complete control of the free movement of every citizen within the State of Illinois, which for all intents and purposes has created a police state,” the suit states.

The 176-page complaint further alleges Pritzker’s orders violate Illinoisans’ due process rights guaranteed under the Fifth and 14th Amendments.

“Even if well intentioned by Pritzker, his actions as governor have left every citizen of this state completely devoid of any procedural due process rights to protect their liberty afforded them by the United States and Illinois Constitutions, and further guaranteed them by the legislature under IDPH’s own administrative rules,” Cabello alleges.

In an email, Cabello’s attorney Thomas DeVore said his client hopes Pritzker will convene the General Assembly to resolve this matter outside of court.

“He is asking [Pritzker] directly as part of the political process to handle these affairs between the legislative and executive branch, leaving the [c]ourts out of it. That is what John hopes to accomplish,” DeVore, of Silver Lake Group Ltd. in Greenville, said in the email.

Cabello’s suit follows a separate suit filed last week by another Republican member of the General Assembly, represented by the same counsel.

In that case, a southern Illinois judge on Monday temporarily blocked Pritzker’s extended stay-at-home orders from applying to Rep. Darren Bailey, a Republican from Xenia.

Fourth Judicial Circuit Judge Michael D. McHaney’s temporary restraining order applies only to Bailey and enjoins the governor from enforcing the current stay-at-home orders as well as any future orders “forcing him to isolate and quarantine in his home,” the order states.

The Illinois Attorney General’s office Monday filed a notice to appeal McHaney’s order, asking the 5th District Appellate Court in Mount Vernon to reverse and vacate McHaney’s order and dissolve the TRO.

The AG also plans to file a petition for leave to appeal with the Illinois Supreme Court, Pritzker said Wednesday afternoon at his daily press briefing.

Pritzker on Wednesday also likened Bailey’s suit to Cabello’s, labeling both “irresponsible.”

“We’re in the business here of keeping people safe and healthy,” Pritzker said of Cabello’s lawsuit. “That’s what the stay-at-home order is about, and I just think that lawsuit is another attempt at grandstanding.”

Cabello could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

A hearing in his case is set for May 5 in Rockford.

Cabello’s case in the 17th Judicial Circuit Court is John Cabello v. Jay Robert Pritzker, 20 CH 210.