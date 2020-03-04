Where a client secretly agreed to give a separate law firm a security interest in money that was subject to a contingency fee agreement, and when the client’s original counsel then withdrew, the counsel was entitled to pursue recovery under quantum meruit.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer.After Michael R. Needle of Needle P.C. in Philadelphia and at the Law Office of Merle L. Royce settled a lawsuit on behalf of their clients for $4.2 million …