Where company made optimistic projections concerning integration of acquired assets that failed to pan out, statements were not untrue statements of material fact under Rule 10b-5.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Harry D. Leinenweber, Northern District of Illinois.Zebra Technologies manufactures commercial electronics, such as barcode scanners and receipt printers. In 2014, it acquired a division of Motorola Solutions, Inc. Zebra began to integrate Motorola’s assets and operations …