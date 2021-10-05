Where plaintiffs in securities case failed to plead loss causation and economic harm, the district court did not err in dismissing their case under the Exchange Act.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Richard L. Young, Southern District of Indiana.In late 2017, Vectren Corporation began to explore the possibility of a strategic merger. The company retained Merrill Lynch as its financial advisor and directed it to contract parties who might be interested in acquiring Vectren. The company’s …