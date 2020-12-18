Where NFA did not violate its own bylaw by failing to terminate membership of individual associated with organization that voluntarily withdrew from membership.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Magistrate Judge Susan L. Collins, Northern District of Indiana. The Commodities Futures Trading Commission promotes the integrity of the U.S. derivatives markets through regulation via the Commodity Exchange Act. Congress authorized the CFTC to establish futures associations with authority to regulate the …