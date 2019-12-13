Where the U.S. District Court considered the defendant’s cooperation with the government and found that it was not significant, the court did not err in imposing a civil penalty for securities fraud.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by U.S. District Judge William T. Lawrence, Southern District of Indiana.In 2009, Gary Williky entered into confidential negotiations with Imperial Petroleum’s ex-CEO Jeffrey Wilson. Williky accepted a financial public relations role with Imperial. In reality …