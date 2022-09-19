Where government presented significant documentary evidence as well as testimony from multiple witnesses, jury had sufficient evidence to support its verdict convicting former CFO of securities fraud for inflated account balances in company financial filings.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Matthew F. Kennelly, Eastern District of Wisconsin.Peter Armbruster, a Certified Public Accountant with prior experience working at a Big Four accounting firm, began serving as the controller for Dawes …