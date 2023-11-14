Where plaintiffs failed to identify how statements in proxy statement were misleading, complaint did not meet heightened pleading requirements of PSLRA, and district court appropriately dismissed complaint.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Pamela Pepper, Eastern District of Wisconsin.In January 2016, Johnson Controls Inc., a Wisconsin Company, entered into an agreement to merge with Tyco International plc, an Irish company. The combined entity, Johnson Controls International plc is …