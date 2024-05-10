If you’re a fan of the late Neil Simon and his many successful stage comedies like “Barefoot in the Park,” “The Odd Couple” and “The Sunshine Boys,” you’ll probably enjoy the world premiere of “Judgment Day,” playing through May 26 at the Yard at Chicago Shakespeare Theater.Written by Golden Globe winner Rob Ulin, it stars Jason Alexander, famous for his TV role as George Costanza in “Seinfeld.” This wickedly funny production, directed by Tony Award-nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel, features a character who, sadly, is too …