Richard J. Durbin Donald F. Harmon

SPRINGFIELD — As Washington debates a $484 billion federal aid package for small business owners affected by the coronavirus, the Illinois Senate president has asked for federal funding to support the state’s social safety nets.

In a letter last week to U.S. Sen. Richard J. Durbin, state Senate President Donald F. Harmon requested $41.6 billion in federal assistance, including $10 billion in pension relief for Illinois’ retirement systems, which face a $138 billion unfunded liability.

Harmon’s April 14 letter also requested $15 billion in block grant funding, $9.6 billion in direct aid to municipalities, $6 billion in direct aid to the state’s unemployment trust fund and $1 billion to support communities disproportionately impacted by the outbreak.

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed the $484 billion relief bill by voice vote to help struggling small businesses and hospitals.

“As evidenced by the interim emergency package announced today, there are ongoing discussions in Washington on what economic relief should look like for workers, businesses, communities and institutions across this country,” Harmon said in a written statement. “My letter reflects the real world needs of Illinois as we seek to rebuild and recover from this ongoing global pandemic that is destroying our economy.”

In a social media post, Durbin, a Democrat from Springfield, said he spoke with Harmon on Monday about the federal response to COVID-19 in Illinois.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at his daily press conference Tuesday that he’s reached out to the state’s congressional delegation.

“A governor does have the ear of members of their delegation. And so I’ve made many, many calls like that, on behalf of our common interests in all the 50 states, to get the federal government to help us with support for our states and for the industries in our states and so on,” Pritzker said.

In a statement, Illinois House Minority Leader James B. Durkin disagreed with the request for federal funding to address the state’s unfunded pension liability.

“During this crisis, I expect our Congressional Delegation to fight for Illinois with federal assistance for hospitals, the unemployed, the small businesses, the employers, but that’s where I stop,” Durkin said in the statement. “Neither Congress, nor citizens of any other states should assume the responsibility of the failed Illinois pension systems — their demise is self-inflicted from irresponsible actions of Illinois government. Quite frankly, the legislature and the Governor ‘own’ this problem and we are the only ones who can fix it.”

Durkin’s response was echoed by the four Republican members of Illinois’ congressional delegation: U.S. Reps. Adam Kinzinger, John Shimkus, Rodney Davis, Mike Bost and Darin M. LaHood.

In an April 20 letter in response to Harmon, the congressmen suggested state leaders “address the preexisting financial mismanagement,” and withdraw the proposed constitutional amendment to establish a graduated income tax, which would eliminate the flat income tax, currently set at 4.95%.

The graduated income tax amendment will appear on the ballot this November.