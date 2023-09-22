Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, D-N.J., right, and his wife, Nadine Arslanian, have been indicted on charges of bribery. Authorities found more than $100,00 worth of gold bars and $480,000 in cash in their home. — AP Photo/Susan Walsh, FileNEW YORK — Sen. Bob Menendez was charged Friday with secretly aiding the authoritarian regime of Egypt and trying to thwart the criminal prosecution of a friend in exchange for gold bars and cash as prosecutors unsealed a corruption indictment that …