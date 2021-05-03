SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Senate worked through a long list of bills Thursday as lawmakers prepared to enter the final stretch of the 2021 session.Those bills included new restrictions on third-party delivery services such as DoorDash, limits on the governor’s authority to interfere with collective bargaining agreements and new requirements to collect data on how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the LGBTQ community.Delivery services Senate Bill 672 would create the “Fair Food Delivery Act,” requiring third-party …